Two crew members of Chinese ship under isolation in Tamil Nadu

Two Chinese crew members of a ship, which arrived from the COVID-19-hit China have been kept in isolation due to fever, while the vessel has been “kept away from access”, the Chennai Port Trust said on Wednesday.

The blood samples of the isolated individuals have been collected and sent to a city-based institute for further tests, a release from the Port Trust said.

“It was observed that two of the 19 crew members had mild fever without other respiratory symptoms and otherwise healthy in all respects.”

“These crew members were isolated within the ship and the ship is kept away from access of anybody from shore side and no crew is allowed shore access,” it added.