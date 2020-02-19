Tamil Nadu

Two crew members of Chinese ship under isolation in Tamil Nadu

The Chennai Port Trust has kept away the ship from access of anybody from shore side.

The Chennai Port Trust has kept away the ship from access of anybody from shore side.   | Photo Credit: B_VELANKANNI RAJ

The blood samples of the isolated individuals have been collected and sent to a city-based institute for further tests

Two Chinese crew members of a ship, which arrived from the COVID-19-hit China have been kept in isolation due to fever, while the vessel has been “kept away from access”, the Chennai Port Trust said on Wednesday.

The blood samples of the isolated individuals have been collected and sent to a city-based institute for further tests, a release from the Port Trust said.

“It was observed that two of the 19 crew members had mild fever without other respiratory symptoms and otherwise healthy in all respects.”

“These crew members were isolated within the ship and the ship is kept away from access of anybody from shore side and no crew is allowed shore access,” it added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2020 2:35:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/two-crew-members-of-chinese-ship-under-isolation-in-tamil-nadu/article30859005.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY