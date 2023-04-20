ADVERTISEMENT

Two COVID-19 deaths, 542 fresh cases recorded in Tamil Nadu

April 20, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Healthcare workers arranging the beds and medical equipment at the COVID-19 ward at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem. File photo | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Two persons died of COVID-19 infection in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

A 59-year-old diabetic and hypertensive woman with chronic kidney disease and hypothyroidism, who was admitted on April 11 in a private hospital with complaints of difficulty in breathing for a day, had tested positive for the infection through RT-PCR. She died on April 18 due to COVID-pneumonia and cardiac arrest.

A 90-year-old man from Kancheepuram who had diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease and was admitted on April 16 in a private medical college hospital there with breathing difficulty for a day, was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 on April 16. The patient died on April 18 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and cardiac arrest, according to the daily bulletin from public health department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Another 542 persons tested positive on Wednesday pushing the number of those under treatment for COVID-19 infection to 3,563. So far 36,03,805 have been infected of which 35,62,183 persons have recovered, including the 432 persons who were discharged from health facilities on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US