Two COVID-19 deaths, 542 fresh cases recorded in Tamil Nadu

April 20, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

Two persons died of COVID-19 infection in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

A 59-year-old diabetic and hypertensive woman with chronic kidney disease and hypothyroidism, who was admitted on April 11 in a private hospital with complaints of difficulty in breathing for a day, had tested positive for the infection through RT-PCR. She died on April 18 due to COVID-pneumonia and cardiac arrest.

A 90-year-old man from Kancheepuram who had diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease and was admitted on April 16 in a private medical college hospital there with breathing difficulty for a day, was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 on April 16. The patient died on April 18 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and cardiac arrest, according to the daily bulletin from public health department.

Another 542 persons tested positive on Wednesday pushing the number of those under treatment for COVID-19 infection to 3,563. So far 36,03,805 have been infected of which 35,62,183 persons have recovered, including the 432 persons who were discharged from health facilities on Wednesday.