Two COVID-19 deaths in Puducherry

The Union Territory on Sunday recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll to 40. With 131 fresh cases, the tally has gone up to 2,787.
While a 58-year-old man from Shanmughapuram died at the Indira Gandhi Medical College & Research Institute (IGMCRI), a 57-year-old patient succumbed to the infection at the Government General Hospital. Both suffered from co-morbidities.
Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said that of the fresh cases, 127 were reported from Puducherry, three from Karaikal and one from Yanam. These cases were confirmed during the testing of 624 samples. The rate of positivity stood at 20.9% and the rate of fatality at 1.4%.
Eighty-four patients were discharged in the past 24 hours. In all, 1,645 have been discharged. Among the 1,102 patients under treatment, 917 are in Puducherry (463 at the IGMCRI, 306 at JIPMER, 147 at COVID care centres and one patient outside the Union Territory), 36 at the Karaikal Government Hospital, 43 at the Yanam Government Hospital and two at the Mahe Government Hospital.
A total of 35,080 samples have been tested, of which 31,894 were negative; the results of 236 are awaited.
