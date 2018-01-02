Two ‘container toilets’ set up in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI

After being accredited with the status of ‘open defecation-free,’ Thoothukudi Corporation has devised strategies to make the city cleaner.

The Ministry of Urban Development on December 22 declared Thoothukudi an open defecation-free city based on assessments by Quality Council of India. The city corporation had introduced a new concept, ‘container toilets’, a first of its kind in Tamil Nadu, Commissioner and Special Officer of Thoothukudi Corporation Alby John Varghese said.

As the first step, two containers were converted into toilets and kept open for public use at Sathya Nagar along Tiruchendur Road and Rajapandi Nagar. Apart from the local community, Tiruchendur-bound passengers were also using them.

Four more container toilets would be made available soon. Over the last one year, 1,600 individual household latrines and 73 community and public toilets were constructed in various parts of Thoothukudi, he said.

To assess the condition and requirements of ‘Swachh Survekshan’, a scheme meant to take care of various aspects of cleanliness and public hygiene, a team would launch a survey in Thoothukudi from January 4 to March 10. The team would assess activities taken up under different components such as solid waste management, toilets, citizen engagement, independent assessment and awareness of maintaining cleanliness through information, education and communication.

‘Swachhata - MoHUA’, an official app of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to enable citizens to post civic issues, would be popularised among the public through citizen engagement, Dr. Varghese told The Hindu on Tuesday.

He said there was a good response from the public to ‘Whatsapp Helpline’ introduced by the Corporation some six months ago, and action was taken wherever necessary.