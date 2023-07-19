Two construction workers killed in wall collapse near Ranipet

July 19, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST - RANIPET

Two workers were killed, after a portion of a compound wall of Sri Vasavi Mahal, a private wedding hall, collapsed on them in Sholinghur town near Ranipet on Wednesday.

Police said three workers, including a woman, were demolishing a portion of the compound wall to provide space to construct a concrete pillar for a new small room near the main entrance of the mahal. As they were working, the compound wall collapsed on the two men workers. The woman worker was helping to remove the construction debris from the site and was standing a few metres away from the site of the accident. She escaped unhurt. The incident took place around 11.45 a.m.

Based on an alert about the accident, the Sholinghur Town police and fire and rescue personnel reached the spot. They rescued the two workers and rushed them to the Government Taluk Hospital in the town where doctors said that they were brought dead. The bodies were sent for postmortem examinations. A case has been registered.

An initial inquiry revealed identified the two workers as M. Velu (40), a resident in Sholinghur town, and V. Vishwa (19), a resident of Mahankaligapuram village in R.K .Pettai block of neighbouring Tiruvallur district. The woman worker was K. Venda (35), a resident from Sholinghur. The trio was engaged by the mahal owner to demolish a portion of the compound wall to construct a 200 sq.ft room to host dessert items during weddings and other events, due to a space crunch inside the main hall of the mahal.

Further investigations are on, police said.

