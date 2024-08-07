GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two constables suspended for misconduct

Published - August 07, 2024 09:20 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two policemen, attached to the Armed Reserve in Villupuram, have been placed under suspension after they entered into a scuffle with each other over a personal dispute.

Police said constables — Selvamani and Balaji — attached to the AR allegedly entered into a scuffle, while riding their motorcycles at the Four Roads junction in Villupuram a few days ago. They attacked each other over a personal matter.

Based on an enquiry, Superintendent of Police Deepak Siwach ordered their suspension for professional misconduct.

