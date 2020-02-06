Two constables held

The Crime Branch CID of the Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday arrested three government employees, including two police constables, in connection with the alleged scam in the Group-IIA Services examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission in 2017.

According to an official release, special teams investigating the case arrested K. Sithandi, Armed Reserve Constable, Madurai, on charge of facilitating seven candidates pass the examination by collecting ₹85.5 lakh from them and handing the money over to Jayakumar, prime suspect in the case. It was alleged that the accused collected ₹7.5 lakh from five candidates to help them clear the Group-IV examination held in 2019.

Another police constable T. Bhoopathi attached to the Armed Reserve strength of Chennai Police was arrested for collecting ₹55 lakh from five candidates and passing on the money to Jayakumar. The candidates passed the Group-IIA Services examination. CBCID officials arrested V. Karthik, 30, Assistant, Commercial Tax department, Chennai, for paying ₹9 lakh to Jayakumar to clear the examination.