Two Class XI students killed in road accident in Gudiyatham

August 10, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - VELLORE

Two Class XI students of the Brammaas Vidhyalaya CBSE Senior Secondary School were killed on Wednesday after the bike they were riding was hit by a jeep at Lingundram village near Gudiyatham town in Vellore.

According to the police, K. Tulsidas, 16, and his friend G. Arun Hari Balaji, 16, were riding a two-wheeler when a jeep, coming in the opposite direction, hit them. Tulsidas, who was riding the vehicle, died on the spot while Arun Hari was taken to the Government Taluk Hospital in Gudiyatham, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The accident took place around 11.15 a.m. The police said that the accident occurred due to rash driving by the students. The jeep driver, V. Bhoopalan, 38, a resident of Gudiyatham, was arrested.

The school was closed on the occasion of Aadi Krithigai festival.