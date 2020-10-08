Tamil Nadu

Two children drown in pond near Tindivanam

Two children, aged 11 and 4, drowned in a pond at Kovadi near Tindivanam on Thursday. The names of the victims were given as R. Hemalatha and her cousin R. Ramakrishnan alias Devesh of Kovadi village.

According to the police, the children stepped into the pond to bathe when they were trapped in the slush and drowned. When they failed to return after sometime, the villagers launched a search and found their bodies floating in the pond.

The bodies were sent to the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital at Mundiyambakkam for post-mortem. A case has been registered.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2020 11:51:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/two-children-drown-in-pond-near-tindivanam/article32807501.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story