Two children drown in open well near Tiruvannamalai

October 28, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Two toddlers drowned in an open farm well behind their house in Pannathoppu village near Polur town in Tiruvannamalai on Saturday.

Police said A. Kaviya, 23, an agricultural labourer, was taking care of her daughter and her elder brother’s family, who had come for festival holidays. On Saturday, she left her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter A. Bhavya Sri and her brother’s 2-year-old daughter T. Sindu Bharathi on the veranda of the house in a nearby farmland. After she returned, she noticed that the kids were missing. Along with neighbours, she searched for them and located them in the farm well behind the house. The incident happened around 7 a.m.

Immediately, firefighters and police from Polur town were alerted and they shifted the toddlers to the Government Taluk Hospital in Polur where doctors said they were brought dead. A case has been registered by Polur police. Further investigation is on.

