HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two children drown in open well near Tiruvannamalai

October 28, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
The farm well where two children drowned on Saturday.

The farm well where two children drowned on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two toddlers drowned in an open farm well behind their house in Pannathoppu village near Polur town in Tiruvannamalai on Saturday.

Police said A. Kaviya, 23, an agricultural labourer, was taking care of her daughter and her elder brother’s family, who had come for festival holidays. On Saturday, she left her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter A. Bhavya Sri and her brother’s 2-year-old daughter T. Sindu Bharathi on the veranda of the house in a nearby farmland. After she returned, she noticed that the kids were missing. Along with neighbours, she searched for them and located them in the farm well behind the house. The incident happened around 7 a.m.

Immediately, firefighters and police from Polur town were alerted and they shifted the toddlers to the Government Taluk Hospital in Polur where doctors said they were brought dead. A case has been registered by Polur police. Further investigation is on.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.