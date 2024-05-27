ADVERTISEMENT

Two children admitted to hospital after accidentally brushing teeth with rat poison

Published - May 27, 2024 12:45 am IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two children were admitted to the Government Cuddalore Medical College and Hospital in Chidambaram on Friday night after they accidentally brushed their teeth with rat poison, mistaking it to be toothpaste.

Police said Jaanusha, 3, and Balamithran, 2, children of Manikandan of Vriddhachalam, were playing when they accidentally brushed their teeth with rat poison.

Manikandan’s sister Arivazhagi who had come home to attend a local temple festival noticed this and rushed the children to the Vriddhachalam General Hospital from where they were referred to the Government Cuddalore Medical College and Hospital.

The condition of the children is said to be stable. Further investigation is on.

