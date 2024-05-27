GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two children admitted to hospital after accidentally brushing teeth with rat poison

Published - May 27, 2024 12:45 am IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two children were admitted to the Government Cuddalore Medical College and Hospital in Chidambaram on Friday night after they accidentally brushed their teeth with rat poison, mistaking it to be toothpaste.

Police said Jaanusha, 3, and Balamithran, 2, children of Manikandan of Vriddhachalam, were playing when they accidentally brushed their teeth with rat poison.

Manikandan’s sister Arivazhagi who had come home to attend a local temple festival noticed this and rushed the children to the Vriddhachalam General Hospital from where they were referred to the Government Cuddalore Medical College and Hospital.

The condition of the children is said to be stable. Further investigation is on.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.