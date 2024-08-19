GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two Chennai residents killed as car rams lorry near Tindivanam

When the car approached Nathamedu, 45-year-old Velmurugan, who was at the wheel, lost control and rammed the lorry 

Published - August 19, 2024 06:18 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed a cement-laden lorry from behind at Nathamedu near Tindivanam, Tamil Nadu, in the early hours of Monday (August 19, 2024).

According to the police, Rathinasamy, 77, of Guindy in Chennai, and his two sons Velmurugan, 45, and Ramesh, 40, were returning from Salem when the incident occurred. When the car approached Nathamedu, Velmurugan, who was at the wheel, lost control and rammed the lorry.

The front portion of the car was damaged beyond repair and Rathinasamy and Ramesh were killed on the spot. Velmurugan, who sustained injuries, was rushed to the Tindivanam General Hospital. The police suspect that Velmurugan had dozed off while driving, leading to the accident.

A case has been registered by the Tindivanam police.

