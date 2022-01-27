Two Chennai-based start-ups get funding

CHENNAI

27 January 2022 21:44 IST

SuperOps.ai gets ₹105 cr. while Aqgromalin receives ₹39.5 cr.

Aqgromalin, an agri tech platform for animal husbandry and aquaculture ecosystem, and SuperOps.ai, a professional services automation (PSA) and remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform, both start-ups based in Chennai, have raised funding.

SuperOps.ai has raised $14 million (₹105.36 crore) in a Series A Funding which was led by Addition and Tanglin Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors Matrix Partners India and Elevation Capital, as well as angel investors, Giovanni Sanguily (CEO of Honey CRM), Sidharth Malik (CEO of CleverTap), Noel Wax and Lisa Woods (CEO and COO of Groundswell Group), and Abhi Kumar (Partner at M12 Ventures).

Arvind Parthiban, SuperOps.ai Co-founder and CEO, said, “The MSP space is in desperate need of innovation and modern software to replace the existing legacy solutions. Customers have been stuck with bloated and extremely outdated on-premise tools. SuperOps.ai is here to modernize the industry and provide users with smart, AI-powered, cloud-based software that is more efficient and effective. With our AI-powered PSA-RMM platform, clients can now focus on the core business and leave the old hurdles behind.”

Aqgromalin has secured $5.25 million (₹39.50 crore) in a Pre Series A round. The round saw participation from Sequoia Capital India’s Surge and Venture funds, Omnivore Partners India and Zephyr Peacock India. Aqgromalin is building a full stack AgTech platform that helps farmers diversify into animal husbandry and aquaculture.

The Chennai-based start-up provides a data-backed, traceable, supply chain to farmers, butchers, meat companies and exporters for their poultry, seafood and livestock needs. The start up has recorded an impressive revenue growth in the last six months, and has over 3,00,000 farmers and micro-entrepreneurs on its platform.

Aqgromalin was founded by Bharani C.L. and Prasanna Manogaran in October 2020. They said: “Animal husbandry and aquaculture are highly fragmented and underserved sectors in the Indian agricultural landscape. As part of the fund acquisition, we look forward to expanding our operations and helping farmers overcome the challenges of limited availability of quality live inputs, and lack of access to markets.”