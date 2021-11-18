Two cheating cases registered against former Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji

Virudhunagar

18 November 2021 12:43 IST

Mr. Bhalaji has been accused of collecting money with promises of getting candidates jobs in govt departments; one complaint against him has been lodged by a former AIADMK functionary

The Virudhunagar District Crime Branch (DCB) has registered two cheating cases against former Minister for Dairy Development, K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, his assistants and a former AIADMK functionary.

One of the complaints has been lodged by a former AIADMK functionary, K. Nallathambi, who alleged that he had collected money from different persons and handed over Rs. 1.6 crore to people close to Mr. Bhalaji for getting jobs in government departments.

In his complaint, S. Ravindran of Sattur, alleged that he had handed over Rs. 30 lakh in several instalments between November 2020 and February 2021 to Nallathambi, AIADMK union secretary, who was introduced to him by another AIADMK man, Mariappan of Thayilpatti. Ravindran said Mariappan promised to get him the post of manager in Aavin through the then Minister, so he gave the money he raised through loans, to Nallathambi after meeting Mr. Bhalaji at his residence in October 2020.

Stating that the party Virudhunagar East district secretary, K. Ravichandran, elder brother of Nallathambi, was also aware of the money transaction, Ravindran said that after the change of party in the State government, he could not meet any of them.

The DCB had booked the former Minister, and two others, Mariappan and Nallathambi for criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and cheating on November 15.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Nallathambi had lodged another complaint with the DCB against Bhalaji and his assistants, Baburaj, Balaraman and Muthupandian. He alleged that he had handed over to the three assistants, upto Rs. 1.60 crore, collected from different persons with the promise of getting them jobs, as per the instructions of Bhalaji.

Besides, he charged that Bhalaji has not repaid him Rs. 1.40 crore which he had spent for party meetings that were organised as per the former Minister’s instruction. He also complained that Bhalaji’s men were threatening him with dire consequences.

All four have been booked for cheating, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and for criminal intimidation.