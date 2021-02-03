Two Central teams to visit T.N. to assess crop damage

CHENNAI

03 February 2021 01:15 IST

Two inter-ministerial Central teams, tasked with assessing the crop damage incurred across Tamil Nadu due to heavy rain in January, are set to arrive in Madurai and Tiruchi on Thursday.

The first team, led by Joint Secretary-level officer Ashutosh Agnihotri, would land in Madurai and visit Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts on February 4 and 5.

Manoharan, Director, Directorate of Oilseed Development in the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare in Hyderabad, and Mahesh Kumar, Deputy Director, Department of Expenditure in the Union Ministry of Finance, are the other members. Another team, led by Fisheries Development Commissioner Paul Pandian, would arrive in Tiruchi and visit Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts, also on February 4 and 5. Shubham Garg, Assistant Director, Central Electricity Authority of the Union Ministry of Power, and Rananjay Singh, regional officer, Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, are part of the panel.

