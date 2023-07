July 22, 2023 06:23 am | Updated 06:23 am IST - CHENNAI

Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday, July 21, 2023.

The cases were reported in Chennai and Salem. One person was discharged, while there were seven active cases.

A total of 1,190 samples were tested.

