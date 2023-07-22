Two cases of COVID-19 reported in Tamil Nadu

Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday, July 21, 2023.
The cases were reported in Chennai and Salem. One person was discharged, while there were seven active cases.
A total of 1,190 samples were tested.
July 22, 2023 06:23 am | Updated 06:23 am IST - CHENNAI
