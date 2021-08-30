Two cars from Salem intercepted near Karaikudi, ₹5.2 crore seized

Six persons were detained in connection with the case

The Sivaganga district police detained six persons and seized ₹5.20 crore in cash from them at the Madurai-Devakottai National Higjway check-post in Kundrakudi, near Karaikudi in the early hours of Monday.

Police said that preliminary inquiries revealed that the personnel at the check-post were on a routine vehicle check. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the drivers were also asked to display their vaccine certificates. During the process of enquiry, the occupants of the vehicle said that they were going to Karaikudi. When the police asked them to open their luggage, they found a huge stash of cash.

The occupants said that they had come from Salem and had planned to buy an immovable property in Karaikudi.

The Karaikudi North police station interrogated them and as the cash was with them, they were handed over to the Income Tax department officials, they added.