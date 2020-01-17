Two bull owners, spectator gored to death in T.N.

Two bull owners and a spectator were gored to death in separate incidents at jallikattu events in Alanganallur in Madurai and Avarangadu in Tiruchi on Friday.

At Alanganallur, V. Sridhar, 27, from Sholavandhan, who was attempting to lead a bull through the Vaadivasal, the entry to the bull taming arena, was gored by his bull while he was trying to ensure its passage through the narrow path between the holding area and the entry point.

He was rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) by succumned to injuries later. He suffered deep rupture wounds above the stomach and below the chest, said GRH Resident Medical Officer A. Srilatha said. As many as 39 persons were injured during the events at Alanganallur. Thirteen persons with major injuries and were taken to the GRH.

At Avarangadu, another bull owner, N. Palaniyandi, 55, from Sukkampatti village near Viralimalai in Pudukottai district, was gored to death. Police sources said Palaniyandi was waiting to capture his bull, let out from the vaadivasal, a few metres away from the collection point when he was gored by another bull on his neck and sustained grievous injuries.

He was immediately rushed to the Government Hospital at Manapparai where he succumbed.