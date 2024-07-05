Two brothers arrested for farmer’s electrocution near Chengam

Two brothers were arrested by the Mel Chengam police after a farmer died from contact with a live electric wire at their’ farmland in Andipatti village near Chengam town, Tiruvannamalai.

The police said the arrested persons were identified as V. Ayodhi, 46, and his brother V. ilayaraja, 34. On June 6, the victim, K. Bharathi, 36, a farmer, who was on his way to his farmland, accidently came in contact with the illegally erected live electric wire at his neighbour’s farmland in the village. The farmland belongs to Ayodhi and ilayaraja.

As part of routine work, the duo came to the farmland to irrigate, and they found Bharathi lying unconscious near the electric fencing. Later, they dumped the body into a farmwell belonging to another farmer in the area. As Bharathi did not return home after a long time, along with relatives, Priya, Bharathi’s wife, searched for him and found his body in the farmwell. Based on an alert, Mel Chengam police inspected the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai town for post-mortem. Initial inquiry revealed that the brothers had erected an illegal electric fencing in the farmland to trap wild boars that damage crops. Further, the post-mortem report rejected the claim that Bharathi died due to drowning. When the brothers were questioned, they confessed to the electrocution.

A case was registered. Later, the duo was lodged at sub-jail in Chengam town.

