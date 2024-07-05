GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two brothers arrested for farmer’s electrocution near Chengam

Published - July 05, 2024 12:30 am IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two brothers were arrested by the Mel Chengam police after a farmer died from contact with a live electric wire at their’ farmland in Andipatti village near Chengam town, Tiruvannamalai.

The police said the arrested persons were identified as V. Ayodhi, 46, and his brother V. ilayaraja, 34. On June 6, the victim, K. Bharathi, 36, a farmer, who was on his way to his farmland, accidently came in contact with the illegally erected live electric wire at his neighbour’s farmland in the village. The farmland belongs to Ayodhi and ilayaraja.

As part of routine work, the duo came to the farmland to irrigate, and they found Bharathi lying unconscious near the electric fencing. Later, they dumped the body into a farmwell belonging to another farmer in the area.   As Bharathi did not return home after a long time, along with relatives, Priya, Bharathi’s wife, searched for him and found his body in the farmwell. Based on an alert, Mel Chengam police inspected the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai town for post-mortem.   Initial inquiry revealed that the brothers had erected an illegal electric fencing in the farmland to trap wild boars that damage crops. Further, the post-mortem report rejected the claim that Bharathi died due to drowning. When the brothers were questioned, they confessed to the electrocution.

A case was registered. Later, the duo was lodged at sub-jail in Chengam town.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.