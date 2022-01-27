Two boys killed, another injured as roof of dilapidated building collapses near Cuddalore

The boys were playing inside a tenement when the incident occurred; the third boy has been hospitalised at JIPMER

Two boys, aged 17, died on the spot while another was seriously injured after the roof of a dilapidated building collapsed on them at Vandikuppam near Cuddalore on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Veerasekar and Sathish Kumar of Vandikuppam.

Police said that as many as 130 tenements were constructed for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees near Samathuvapuram in Vandikuppam some 10 years ago. The tenements remained unoccupied for a long time due to poor amenities. On Thursday, the duo along with Bhuvanesh of the same area, were playing inside one of the tenements when a roof of the building fell on them.

On receiving information, local residents, along with Fire and Rescue Service personnel pulled out the trio from the rubble. While Veerasekar and Sathish Kumar died on the spot, Bhuvanesh, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to the Cuddalore Government General Hospital and referred to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry.

Further investigations are on.