Two boys drown in lake at Irumbedu

Two boys, who went to learn swimming on Wednesday, were found dead in a lake at Irumbedu near Arni. They are suspected to have drowned in the waterbody, the police said.

P. Kanakaraj, 13, of Old Colony area of Irumbedu village, and his friend R. Gokul, 10, went for a swim. While playing with other boys, they reportedly drowned.

On seeing them in trouble, the other boys alerted villagers nearby, who retrieved the bodies.

The police said that the families suspect no foulplay. “However, more details may be revealed during investigation,” the police added. The bodies were shifted to the Arni Government Hospital for autopsy.

The Arni Taluk police have registered a case.