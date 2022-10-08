Two books released to observe World Elderly Day

The Hindu Bureau October 08, 2022 21:10 IST

The publications have been brought out by the Dr. V.S. Natarajan Geriatric Foundation

The Dr. V.S. Natarajan Geriatric Foundation celebrated ‘World Elderly Day’ by launching two books on Saturday. The first, Muthiyor Nalam (Elder Welfare), authored by Dr. V.S Natarajan, founder and chairman of the Foundation, was released by Lakshmikanthan Bharathy, retired bureaucrat. “The book deals with the physical and mental health of the elderly as well as family health,” the author said. The second book, Therinthukolvom Maruthuva Parisodhanaigalaipatri (Let us know about medical tests), jointly authored by Dr. Natarajan and B. Hari Shankar, geriatric and diabetology specialist, was released by Thillai Vallal, founder, Venkateswara Hospital. “Through the book we will raise awareness of medical tests for various ailments that will be beneficial to caregivers as well as elderly patients,” Dr. Natarajan said. A memorandum of understanding was signed by Dr. Natarajan and Girish Shiva Rao, chief executive director, Sankara Nethralaya Eye Hospital, to provide comprehensive eye care services to the elderly at their doorsteps.



