Two booked for posting derogatory messages about Chithirai festival

Madurai

21 May 2020 15:45 IST

Madurai district Vishwa Hindu Parishad president lodges complaint

Two persons were booked for posting a derogatory message about the Chithirai festival on social media.

Based on a complaint lodged by the Madurai district president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Chandrasekaran, the S.S. Colony police have booked Anto Leony and Kaleem Mohammed on charges of their deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting its religious beliefs.

