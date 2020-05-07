Two booked for derogatory post against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

The Chidambaram town police on Wednesday night booked a case against two persons including an Assistant Professor of the Department of Management of Annamalai University for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on a social networking site.

According to police, V. Vijayan of Chidambaram town had posted objectionable comments against the Chief Minister on Facebook on April 13.

Similarly, Raj Radhakrishnan, an Assistant Professor of Annamalai University of Management Studies had also posted derogatory comments against Mr. Palaniswami on April 16 over the government’s decision to procure 25,000 rapid test kits to check for COVID-19.

Based on a complaint lodged by an AIADMK functionary Thillai Gopi, the Chidambaram town police arrested Vijayan while a search has been launched to nab Radhakrishnan.

A case has been booked against them under Sections 294 (B) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) read with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.