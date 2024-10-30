ADVERTISEMENT

Two bikers killed in separate accidents near Chengam

Published - October 30, 2024 10:52 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two farmers were killed in separate accidents on Chengam-Polur Main Road near Chengam town in Tiruvannamalai on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first incident, the deceased person was identified as A. Anbu, 35, of Kuyilam village. Anbu returning to his house with his wife A. Meena, 31, on a two-wheeler when a stray dog suddenly crossed the stretch.

In the impact, Anbu lost the balance and fell into the roadside pit. Immediately, other motorists rushed him to Government Taluk Hospital in Chengam where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case was registered by Chengam police.

In the second incident, K. Pandian, 23, a farmer from Korattampattu village, was riding his two-wheeler to meet his friend when an unknown vehicle hit him on Chengam-Polur Main Road. He died on the spot. A probe is underway.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US