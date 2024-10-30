GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two bikers killed in separate accidents near Chengam

Published - October 30, 2024 10:52 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two farmers were killed in separate accidents on Chengam-Polur Main Road near Chengam town in Tiruvannamalai on Wednesday.

In the first incident, the deceased person was identified as A. Anbu, 35, of Kuyilam village. Anbu returning to his house with his wife A. Meena, 31, on a two-wheeler when a stray dog suddenly crossed the stretch.

In the impact, Anbu lost the balance and fell into the roadside pit. Immediately, other motorists rushed him to Government Taluk Hospital in Chengam where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case was registered by Chengam police.

In the second incident, K. Pandian, 23, a farmer from Korattampattu village, was riding his two-wheeler to meet his friend when an unknown vehicle hit him on Chengam-Polur Main Road. He died on the spot. A probe is underway.

