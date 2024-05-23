ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested with 600 kg gutka in Ranipet

Updated - May 23, 2024 12:11 am IST

Published - May 23, 2024 12:10 am IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Apart from the gutka, worth around ₹2.4 lakh, the police also confiscated an SUV, valued at around ₹22.5 lakh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two persons were arrested on Wednesday for smuggling 600 kg of gutka in a car at Walajah toll gate in Ranipet on the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44).

Police identified the arrested persons as R. Aravinthiji, 26, a native of Gujarat, and K. Dasarath Singh, 28, a native of Rajasthan. Apart from the seized gutka, worth around ₹2.4 lakh, the police also confiscated an SUV, valued at around ₹22.5 lakh, which was used to transport the contraband.

Police said, at around 4 a.m., a special police patrol team, which had been checking vehicles near the toll gate in Walajah town, halted a speeding SUV. The vehicle had been coming from Bengaluru and was heading towards Chennai.

During inquiry, the duo in the SUV gave contradicting answers, raising suspicion. When the police checked the vehicle, they found gutka hidden in a separately created chamber. A case was filed by the Walajah town police and the duo was arrested. They are lodged at the Walajah sub-jail. Further investigation is on, police said.

