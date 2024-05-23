GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two arrested with 600 kg gutka in Ranipet

Updated - May 23, 2024 12:11 am IST

Published - May 23, 2024 12:10 am IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
Apart from the gutka, worth around ₹2.4 lakh, the police also confiscated an SUV, valued at around ₹22.5 lakh.

Apart from the gutka, worth around ₹2.4 lakh, the police also confiscated an SUV, valued at around ₹22.5 lakh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two persons were arrested on Wednesday for smuggling 600 kg of gutka in a car at Walajah toll gate in Ranipet on the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44).

Police identified the arrested persons as R. Aravinthiji, 26, a native of Gujarat, and K. Dasarath Singh, 28, a native of Rajasthan. Apart from the seized gutka, worth around ₹2.4 lakh, the police also confiscated an SUV, valued at around ₹22.5 lakh, which was used to transport the contraband.

Police said, at around 4 a.m., a special police patrol team, which had been checking vehicles near the toll gate in Walajah town, halted a speeding SUV. The vehicle had been coming from Bengaluru and was heading towards Chennai.

During inquiry, the duo in the SUV gave contradicting answers, raising suspicion. When the police checked the vehicle, they found gutka hidden in a separately created chamber. A case was filed by the Walajah town police and the duo was arrested. They are lodged at the Walajah sub-jail. Further investigation is on, police said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.