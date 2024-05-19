Two arrested with 16 kg of ganja after surprise check at Arakkonam railway station

Two persons were arrested during a surprise check on the Ernakulam Express train at Arakkonam railway station near Ranipet for possessing of 16 kg of ganja.

Based on a tip-off, a team of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing of police searched the unreserved coaches of the train. Two people .During the inspection,they found a duo who looked suspicious and gave contradictory answers to their questions.. When the police team checked their bags, theyfound the ganja in eight packets.

The arrested persons are— S. Arjun Malik, 24, a native of Odisha, and V. Manikandan, 37, a native of Kancheepuram. A case has been registered against them. Initial inquiry revealed that the duo had been smuggling the ganja from Bihar and Jharkhand. Their plan had been to hand it over to local distributors in towns like Kancheepuram, Vellore, Arakkonam, and Tiruvannamalai.

