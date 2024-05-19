GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two arrested with 16 kg of ganja after surprise check at Arakkonam railway station

Published - May 19, 2024 12:35 am IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested during a surprise check on the Ernakulam Express train at Arakkonam railway station near Ranipet for possessing of 16 kg of ganja.

Based on a tip-off, a team of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing of police searched the unreserved coaches of the train. Two people .During the inspection,they found a duo who looked suspicious and gave contradictory answers to their questions.. When the police team checked their bags, theyfound the ganja in eight packets.

The arrested persons are— S. Arjun Malik, 24, a native of Odisha, and V. Manikandan, 37, a native of Kancheepuram. A case has been registered against them. Initial inquiry revealed that the duo had been smuggling the ganja from Bihar and Jharkhand. Their plan had been to hand it over to local distributors in towns like Kancheepuram, Vellore, Arakkonam, and Tiruvannamalai.

Related Topics

crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.