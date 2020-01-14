Tamil Nadu

Two arrested in Tirupattur for smuggling sandalwood

The duo were brought to Tirupattur Divisional Forest Office for interrogation.

The accused were sent to custody in Tirupattur

Forest department officials arrested two persons near Tirupattur for illegally transporting sandalwood logs.

The officials also intercepted the two-wheeler that the accused used for smuggling it.

Acting on information about sandalwood smuggling in Pudhur Nadu, Nellivasal Nadu and Melpattu in Jawadhu Hills region, the officials had intensified checks on vehicles, especially two-wheelers.

In one such instance, the police intercepted a bike near a checkpost in Pudhur Nadu, in Mambakkam Forest and found six kilograms of sandalwood logs in possession of the pillion rider.

After a series of inquiries, the duo confessed to the crime.

The officials identified them as Palanivel Murugan, 35, and Vedi, 24, from Melpattu village.

They were brought to Tirupattur Divisional Forest Office for interrogation.

The accused were presented before a court in Tirupattur, which sent them to judicial custody.

Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Vellore
