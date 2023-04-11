HamberMenu
Two arrested in Cuddalore district for depositing fake currency in bank

Police said the two employees of a petrol bunk, run by a government organisation, had deposited ₹6 lakh at a nationalised bank in ₹500 denominations; 52 of the notes were found to be fake

April 11, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Chidambaram Town Police have arrested two employees of a petrol bunk run by the Tamil Nadu State Apex Fisheries Co-operative Federation Limited (Tafcofed) in Cuddalore Old Town, for allegedly depositing fake currency notes of ₹500 denominations, at a nationalised bank in Chidambaram.

According to police, P. Sudhakar, 51, a pump operator, and J. Selvakumar, 37, a salesman at the petrol bunk had deposited ₹6 lakh in the bank account of Tafcofed in Chidambaram on Monday. The fraud came to light when the bank authorities found that about 52 currency notes in the denomination of 500 were fake.

The bank manager, R. Verapathiran lodged a complaint with the Chidambaram police. The two were arrested. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

