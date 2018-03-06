Two arrested for stealing

The police arrested two men from Odisha for stealing money from a petty shop at Kannagi Nagar on Sunday night. The public caught the two and handed them over to the police.

According to police, the accused, Bishal Subag, 22, and Harban Roy, 22, approached shopkeeper Ramadass and asked for cigarettes. When Ramadass turned to fetch the cigarettes, the two allegedly stole ₹900 and fled the spot. When Ramadass raised an alarm, the public caught the duo.

Meanwhile, residents claimed that the duo was nabbed after they threatened another resident Ganesan for money. When Ganesan raised an alarm, they tried to flee but they caught Bishal Subag.

He led them to his gang in a building at Karapakkam. “When we went there, one of the members, Harban Roy, tried to assault us. But we nabbed him,” said a resident.