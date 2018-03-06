Two arrested for stealing

The police arrested two men from Odisha for stealing money from a petty shop at Kannagi Nagar on Sunday night. The public caught the two and handed them over to the police.
According to police, the accused, Bishal Subag, 22, and Harban Roy, 22, approached shopkeeper Ramadass and asked for cigarettes. When Ramadass turned to fetch the cigarettes, the two allegedly stole ₹900 and fled the spot. When Ramadass raised an alarm, the public caught the duo.
Meanwhile, residents claimed that the duo was nabbed after they threatened another resident Ganesan for money. When Ganesan raised an alarm, they tried to flee but they caught Bishal Subag.
He led them to his gang in a building at Karapakkam. “When we went there, one of the members, Harban Roy, tried to assault us. But we nabbed him,” said a resident.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor