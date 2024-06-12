GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two arrested for stealing one tonne of mangoes from groves in Vaniyambadi

Published - June 12, 2024 06:49 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Initial inquiry revealed that the duo used to steal mangoes from large groves and sell them in Tirupattur, Jolarpet, Ambur and Vellore.

Two persons were arrested on Wednesday for stealing one tonne of mangoes from groves around Vaniyambadi.

The arrested persons were identified as B. Chiranjeevi, 21, and his accomplice S. Annamalai, 20. Both of them are residents of Mantharakuttai village near Vaniyambadi town. The police said that farmers in Chickkanankuppam, Devasthanam, Irunapet and Jafrabad villages that come under Vaniyambadi taluk have been cultivating mangoes in their groves for many years. Each mango grove, on an average, is around 10-15 acres in these villages. In recent weeks, farmers noticed that a large number of mangoes were missing from trees in these groves.

Subsequently, a group of farmers from these villages filed a complaint with Vaniyambadi taluk police. The police increased surveillance in these groves, especially at night. During routine vehicle check, the police stopped the duo, who had a bag containing mangoes. Initial inquiry revealed that they used to steal mangoes from large groves and sell them in Tirupattur, Jolarpet, Ambur and Vellore. A case was registered. Later, they were lodged at the sub-jail in Tirupattur town, police said.

