Two arrested for possession of ganja in Vellore

February 24, 2024 11:16 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested by the police in Vellore on Saturday for possession of ganja.

Police said the suspects were identified as S. Moorthy, 42 and K. Thamim, 28, of Vellore town. They worked in a mobile repair shop in the town. Based on orders of K. Manivannan, SP (Vellore), police conducted surprise vehicle checkups at interior stretches and key intersections in the town for the past few days as part of surveillance against banned items, including imported liquor bottles and ganja.

During the vehicle checkup, they stopped the duo as they were unable to produce valid documents for their two-wheelers. During the search, police found 2.5 kg of ganja in their procession. The suspects told the police that they smuggled ganja from Andhra Pradesh to sell in retail in the town at educational institutions and busy public places like Vellore Fort. Case have been registered on them. A probe is underway, police said.

CONNECT WITH US