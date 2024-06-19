Two arrested for possession of country-made gun

The Oomerabad police arrested two persons for the possession of a single-barrel country-made gun at their farmland in Venkatasamudram village near Ambur town, Tirupattur, on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a tip-off to Superintendent of Police (SP) Albert John, a special team searched the house of farmers K. Sathish, 24, and K. Srinivasan, 27, which is located on the fringes of the reserve forest near the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border.

Two-hour-long search

Following more than two hours of searching, the team recovered an illegal gun from the paddy fields behind their house. No gunpowder or other explosives were found.

Initial inquiry revealed that the duo procured the gun many years ago from their friends in Kerala to guard their crops against wild animal attack.

A case has been registered. The duo were arrested and have been lodged at the sub-jail in Tirupattur town.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.