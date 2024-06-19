GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two arrested for possession of country-made gun

Published - June 19, 2024 11:26 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
K. Sathish and K. Srinivasan had procured the single-barrel gun from their friends in Kerala many years ago to protect their crops against animal attack.

The Oomerabad police arrested two persons for the possession of a single-barrel country-made gun at their farmland in Venkatasamudram village near Ambur town, Tirupattur, on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off to Superintendent of Police (SP) Albert John, a special team searched the house of farmers K. Sathish, 24, and K. Srinivasan, 27, which is located on the fringes of the reserve forest near the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border.

Two-hour-long search

Following more than two hours of searching, the team recovered an illegal gun from the paddy fields behind their house. No gunpowder or other explosives were found.

Initial inquiry revealed that the duo procured the gun many years ago from their friends in Kerala to guard their crops against wild animal attack.

A case has been registered. The duo were arrested and have been lodged at the sub-jail in Tirupattur town.

