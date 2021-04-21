Two arrested for poisoning carcass that led to death of tigress

UDHAGAMANDALAM

The arrested were villagers near Masinagudi who were cattle owners

After an investigation spanning over five months, the Forest department arrested two men who allegedly poisoned a carcass that killed an adult tigress in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR). The death of the tigress resulted in two cubs being orphaned. The cubs were taken to the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai to be raised in captivity.

The forest department identified the accused as Ahmed Kabeer, from Achakarai and B. Kariyan, from Kurumbarpadi, both villages located near Masinagudi in the MTR buffer zone. Two others, identified as S. Saddam, and Shaukat Ali, are absconding.

Speaking to The Hindu, L.C.S.Srikanth, Deputy Director of MTR (Buffer Zone), said that all four accused were cattle owners whose livestock were occasionally being lifted by wildlife. “Though they had not targeted any one animal in particular, they wanted to poison the carnivore that was attacking their livestock,” said Mr. Srikanth.

Mr. Srikanth said that the investigation took a very long time to complete as they had to wait for test results of the stomach contents of the tiger, and collecting evidence. “Mr. Kariyan had been absconding since the incident happened. He returned a few days back to attend a function, when we detained him for questioning. We managed to piece together more evidence based on his testimony and have arrested one of the men who was also responsible,” said Mr. Srikanth.

With the latest arrests, the Forest department has cracked three major cases relating to wildlife crimes in the tiger reserve that have occurred in the last 12 months, including a poisoning that led to the death of five Asiatic wild dogs and the elephant burning case, where the owners of a private resort threw a burning projectile on the animal, leading it to sustain serious burn injuries and eventually dying. One of the accused in the case, Ricky Rayan, is absconding three months after the incident took place.