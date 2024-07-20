Two arrested for murdering three of a family near Cuddalore

A special team of the Cuddalore police on Friday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of three members of a family at Karamanikuppam near Nellikuppam on Monday.

The police said the accused, identified as Sankar Anand, 21, and Shahul Hamid, 20, of Karamanikuppam, murdered Suganth Kumar, 40, his mother Kamaleshwari, 60, and Nishanth, 10, over previous enmity.

According to the police, Sankar, the victims’ neighbour, plotted the murders as he believed Suganth to have abetted his mother’s suicide in January this year. He hatched a plan with his associate, Shahul, who supplied materials to execute the crime.

On Monday, Sankar murdered Suganth, Kamaleshwari, and Nishanth, and set the bodies on fire.

The police said the duo have confessed to the murders. Further investigations are under way.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).