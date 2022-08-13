Two arrested for impersonation

The Esplanade police arrested two persons who posed as Greater Chennai Corporation officials and demanded money from several shopkeepers.

The accused have been identified as R. Rajendran, 56, from Ayanavaram and L. Sathish Kumar, 32, from Perambur. On Friday, they reached the shop of Mitta Lal, 37, which stocked banned plastic items in their shop.

They claimed that they were from the Corporation and demanded money. Finding the duo suspicious, Mr. Lal alerted the police. They had taken money from another shopkeeper in Ambattur in a similar manner. They were remanded in judicial custody.