Two arrested for death of a burglar near Arakkonam town

Published - October 20, 2024 12:50 am IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old man and his son were arrested for beating to death a burglar, who tried to steal in their house at Parameswaramangalam village near Arakkonam town in Ranipet on Saturday.

The arrested persons were identified as S. Vedachalam, an agricultural worker, and his son V. Udayakumar (36), an autorickshaw driver. Vedachalam was living with his wife V. Bhama (58), two sons and their families. The deceased person was identified as K. Madesh (24), a native of Arigilapadi village near Arakkonam town.

Initial inquiry revealed that Madesh, who was living with his parents in Avadi near Chennai for the past two years, came to his native Arigilapadi village on Saturday to meet his childhood friends. After roaming with his friends in adjoining villages, Madesh saw the main door of the house of Vedachalam in the village open and the family was sleeping on the veranda and living room of the house.

Madesh quietly entered the house. As he opened a few cupboards in the house, Madesh was noticed by U. Dhakshayani (29), Vedachalam’s daughter in-law. Immediately, she raised the alarm. Family members and neighbours nabbed Madesh and tied him to the pillar on the veranda. They also allegedly hit him. The incident happened around 3 a.m.

Based on an alert from residents, Thakkolam police rescued Madesh from the spot. Police took Madesh to Government Taluk Hospital in Arakkonam town where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case was registered by Thakkolam police.

Police said that Madagesh has six criminal cases including robbery, chain snatching in Nemili, Arakkonam and Thakkolam police stations for the past few years. The body was sent to Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore town for postmortem. A probe is underway.

