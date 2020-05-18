Two arrested for criticising SC order on reopening of Tasmac outlets

The K.K. Nagar police in Tiruchi on Saturday arrested two persons for Facebook posts maligning the Supreme Court and its judges for clearing the way for reopening of Tasmac liquor outlets in the State. The arrest was made after the post was detected by the social media team of the city police. The police arrested Sadiq Basha, 25, national president of All India Muslim League and the outfit’s spokesman Mohamed Yusuf.
The K.K. Nagar police registered a case against the duo under IPC sections including 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and under section 67 of the Information Technology Act.
