Two arrested for burglary in Vellore

Published - May 30, 2024 07:12 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
The police recovered five sovereigns of gold jewellery, 350 grams of silver objects and household items from them. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two persons were arrested on Thursday on charges of stealing gold, silver and electronic items from houses in Vellore town.

Police said the arrested persons were identified as S. Marimuthu, 43, and R. Nagaraj, 34. Both belong to Vavipalayam village in Tirupur district. Based on orders of N. Manivannan, SP (Vellore), special teams were formed to nab burglars after complaints from residents.

Accordingly, additional check-posts at intersections were set up. During the vehicle check, police stopped Marimuthu, who was riding a two-wheeler with Nagaraj Selva on the pillion. During inquiry, the duo gave contradictory answers. They were also unable to produce valid documents for the vehicle and were brought to the Vellore Taluk Police station.

Initial inquiry revealed that the duo used to steal laptops and other electronic gadgets and silver items from isolated houses on the outskirts of Vellore. They also steal two-wheelers from crowded places like markets, bus terminus.

Based on their information, the police recovered five sovereigns of gold jewellery, 350 grams of silver objects and household items. Cases have been registered against them. Later, they were lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore, the police said.

