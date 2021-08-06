Two arrested for accidental shooting that led to poacher’s death in Devala

Police said a group of four had gone to hunt wild game in a forest in Devala; one man had been accidentally shot during the trip

Two persons have been arrested, and the police are on the lookout for a third, after one member of the group is believed to have been accidentally shot dead with a country-made rifle while the four were poaching wild game in Devala near Gudalur on August 1.

Police identified the deceased as M. Habeeb, 51, a resident of Devala. It has been alleged that Habeeb, along with three of his associates, A. Ashraf, 36, Thambi alias Rajeesh, and A. Ashiq, 20, had gone out to hunt wild game at a forest area near Rousdonmullai estate in Devala.

Police have been told by two of the men who were arrested that Habeeb was holding the rifle and had passed it on to Ashraf while climbing down a steep slope. Ashraf, who had been holding the rifle, is said to have slipped, and to have accidentally discharged the weapon, killing Habeeb on the spot.

The three men are believed to have hidden Habeeb’s body in a pit, before fleeing the area.

Police discovered the remains of Habeeb a few days later and began investigations. They have arrested Ashraf and Rajeesh and are on the lookout for Aashiq. Both men have been remanded in judicial custody.

A case has been registered under sections 301 (culpable homicide), 302 (murder) and sections of the Arms Act.

Senior police officers said that investigations are continuing into the incident. They added that they would look into the prevalence of country-made rifles in the Devala region, and their use in poaching wildlife and other illegal activities.